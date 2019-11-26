Sanjay Kapoor's Daughter Shanaya to Represent India at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will be the next young lady to represent India at Le Bal des Débutantes. The annual fashion event celebrates the societal debuts of young daughters from famous families across the globe. Shanaya will join youngsters from all over the world for the gala event, which is scheduled to take place from November 28 to 30.

Shanaya, who is excited about being chosen to represent India, is likely to wear a red gown as it is her favourite colour. She, along with her father Sanjay, will fly to Paris on November 25. The young starkid's first dance will be with her father.

Talking about the experience, the actor said in a statement, “It feels great that my daughter has been chosen to represent India. I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures. I have to wear my dancing shoes and start rehearsing right now,” he added.

Talking about his daughter, Sanjay adds, “I can’t believe that she is so grown up that she is participating in Le Bal and is waiting for the day when she signs a good film. At the same time, I am extremely nervous, which I wasn’t for my own career in films. I have been through a lot of ups and downs, but have taken all of it in my stride. However, when it comes to your children, especially your daughter entering films or starting something new, a father is extremely nervous and protective, and I am no exception.”

Shanaya's best friend Ananya Panday also went to the event in 2017 with father Chunky Panday and cousin Ahaan Panday.

