Sanjay Khan On Relaunching Son Zayed Khan: It's My Duty As Father

Veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan will be directing son Zayed Khan in his comeback film on 1947 war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Actor Zayed Khan will be making his acting comeback with a film directed by his father Sanjay Khan. He will be playing the titular role in the biopic of 1947 Indo-Pak war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman.

Talking to Mid-day about directing Zayed for the first time, Sanjay said, “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie.”

“I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. I want to depict the Indian Army’s bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment,” he further added.

Zayed had made his Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne but became popular when he played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's brother Laxman in Farah Khan's superhit 2004 film Main Hoon Na. He was last seen in the 2015 film Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene.

Sanjay Kapoor will be returning to directing after 18 years. He has directed successful TV shows like Sword of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman. He has also been a very successful actor with hits like Mela, Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund and Naagin.

