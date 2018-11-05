Sanjay Khan on Daughter Sussanne's Divorce With Hrithik: I Still Hope They Get Back Together

Hrithik Roshan took everyone by surprise when he announced split from his the then-wife Sussanne Khan after 17 long years of marriage. However, the two may have parted ways long back, but that has not affected their bond and mutual respect towards each other. In fact, more often than not, the estranged couple is seen spending quality time with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.Now, Sussanne's father, Sanjay Khan, has opened up about her separation from the Bollywood actor. In an interview to HT, Khan said that Hrithik and Susanne might have ended their marriage but they have never let their separation come in the way of bringing up their children.“I love Hrithik still and I love my daughter. They must have their reasons. Fine. But the good part is, they’re still very good friends. And the children don’t feel the negative impact of their separation because of the combined efforts of both to keep it working. They holiday together, they take care of the children from time to time, babysitting and stuff..." he said.Khan said whatever happened between Hrithik and his daughter will never change his equation with the actor and he hopes the ex-couple would reconcile."When people say that Hrithik is no longer my son-in-law, I say I have a relationship with him: he is the father of my grandchildren, and that can never be erased! So, I still hope they get back together... That’s it!”Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, had tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year-long relationship. The actor had given a blockbuster Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the same year. The couple was granted divorce in 2014.