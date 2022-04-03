Sanjay Khan, Sussanne, Zayed Come Together to Celebrate Farah- DJ Aqeel’s Daughter’s Birthday, See Pics

It was a family day out for Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqueel as they celebrated their daughter Fizaa Ali’s birthday. Farah and DJ Aqeel’s daughter celebrated her birthday on the 2nd of April and the family- including Sanjay Khan, Sussane and Zayed Khan were spotted as they went out for a lunch together.

Farah Khan took to her social media to share the pictures from the outing. Captioning the pictures as ‘making memories’, Farah shared glimpses of how Fizaa’s birthday lunch turned out to be. It was a treat to see Sanjay Khan celebrate his granddaughter’s birthday. What made it even better was the fact that the extended family, like Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan also came together for the celebrations. Farah also shared a picture of Fizaa and the girl gang. See the post here:

It looked like the perfect celebration indeed with the entire family coming together. One can only wish that Fardeen Khan was a part of it too! Farah Khan Ali had been making headlines after called Urfi Javed’s dressing sense distasteful. She had commented in one of her videos, shared by a paparazzo, and said that the Bigg Boss OTT contestant needs to be reprimanded for her dressing sense.

Urfi hit back at her and wrote, “@farahkhanali Ma’am,what is exactly ‘tasteful’ dressing? Please define it for me. Also I know U people don’t like the way I dress, I’m not living in a bubble but also I don’t care about people’s opinions. You wear something that has a designer tag to it, so it’s tasteful? Your relatives have starred and produced movies where women have worn tiniieee tiny clothes in item numbers. Really that’s tasteful! and Sexualising a woman’s body for an item number, that’s acceptable? Charity begins at home. Peace out! This was really unnecessary on your part, Star kids wearing whatever they want is tasteful. Of course."

