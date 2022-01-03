Sanjay Khan Turns 81: The Actor and Film That Inspired Him to Enter Movies

Veteran actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan is celebrating his 81st birthday today. On this special occasion, his fans and friends have filled the social media with warm wishes. Born on 3 January 1941 in Karnataka, Sanjay’s real name is Shah Abbas Khan. Sanjay has been out of the industry for a long time but he had a strong run as an actor and filmmaker. Within a brief period, he had become the finest actor, producer and director in the film industry.

His brother, Feroz Khan, who is known for films like Dharmatma and Qurbani, became the most popular face in the industry from his family. Meanwhile, Akbar Khan, the younger brother of Sanjay Khan, is also associated with the film industry.

Sanjay Khan’s Early Journey:

The veteran actor was drawn to the world of glamour since childhood. It is said that Sanjay watched Raj Kapoor’s film Awaara when he was 12 and decided to make a career in films. Sanjay Khan first worked as an assistant director in the film Tarzan Goes to India.

In 1964, Sanjay made his debut with a small role in Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat. The same year, he released another film Dosti, which went on to win a National Award. The film proved to be a super hit at the box office. The actor then had back-to-back successful films. Some of his major successful films are — Dus Laakh, Dillagi, Beti, Abhilasha, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intakaam, Upasana, Mela, Chori Chori, and Kala Dhanda Goray Log.

Sanjay Khan’s name was once associated with Zeenat Aman. It is said that the two came close on the sets of the film Abdullah. Sanjay and Zeenat tied the knot in 1978 in Jaisalmer. However, their marriage did not last even a year.

According to reports, Zeenat Aman had made many harassment and violence allegations against Sanjay Khan. In 1980, it was reported that Sanjay had severely beaten Zeenat in a five-star hotel.

