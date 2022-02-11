Sanjay Leela Bhansali Dedicates Gangubai Kathiawadi to Lata Mangeshkar: ‘A Small Humble Tribute’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar left for the heavenly abode on Saturday, February 6, leaving a void in the music industry that cannot be fulfilled. While her memories are still fresh in their fans’ hearts, they are still paying their respects to the Bharat Ratna Awardee. An addition to the list is renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The 58-year-old director-producer has dedicated his eagerly-awaited opus Gangubai Kathiawadi to the singing icon Lata Mangshkar.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, a last minute addition has been made to Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is dedicated to the great and sorely-missed Lata Mangeshkar. A frame with the dedication has been added to the opening credits of the film.

“It’s my small humble tribute to a talent that has no limits, no boundaries,” said Bhansali. As per the report, the addition to the film’s credit titles was made ahead of the film’s journey to the Berlin Film Festival. Bhansali and his leading lady, Alia Bhatt will be accompanying the film at the festival.

Just yesterday, the makers of the crime drama released its upbeat number titled Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, and the song is making waves on the internet.

The composer of the song, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said the composition owes it allegiance to the Nightingale. While talking about the same, he said, “Whenever I compose a song I think of Lataji. I ask my singers to follow her voice. She will remain my inspiration and guiding light for as long as I make movies.”

The ashes of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were immersed in Ramkund on Thursday, February 11. As per reports, her family conducted the last rituals on the bank of Godavari in Nashik and immersed her ashes in the river. Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar were also present for the rituals.

The Bharat Ratna awardee captivated her fans for decades with her incredible singing ability. To honour the veteran singer, the Maharashtra government has even proposed to build a singing academy in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus.

Moreover, even Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced that the government will construct an academy, singing school, and a museum in Indore which is the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar.

