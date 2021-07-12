Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Ready to Wait to Release Gangubai Kathiawadi in Theatres

Bollywood director and producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali took his much-anticipated project Gangubai Kathiawadi on floors in 2019. It was almost complete when the nationwide lockdown was imposed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the restrictions were eased, the shoot for the film was resumed, however, it again came to a halt after Bhansali tested positive for Covid. A few days later, the lead actress of the upcoming film, Alia Bhatt, also contracted the virus. By the time the two recovered, another curfew was announced owing to the second wave. Finally, two weeks ago the team called a wrap on the movie.

Now, according to the latest buzz, the filmmaker is willing to wait for as long as it takes to release Gangubai Kathiawadi in the movie theatres. Unlike several filmmakers, who in the last one have released their movies in OTT platforms, Bhansali is clear that his new film belongs only to the big screen.

A source close to the project told entertainment portal Spotboye that Bhansali feels Gangubai Kathiawadi is his biggest film till date in terms of visual size and emotions, and so “these cannot be relocated” to a digital platform.

Questions are being constantly raised on when the coronavirus will be brought under complete control and no one has a specific date as an answer, but Bhansali doesn’t seem to care about it. He believes Gangubai Kathiawadi will make an appearance on the big screen, and he is ready to wait if the pandemic persists and the restrictions are not eased, “no matter how long it takes”.

Bhansali is also working on a project for the OTT world. The web series Heera Mandi is in its early stages of production and will reportedly premiere on streaming giant Netflix. According to some reports, Kartik Aaryan and Sonakshi Sinha will star in lead roles in the digital show.

