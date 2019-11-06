Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Looking for a Tutor to Train Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi?

While Alia will speak in the dialect in a only a few scenes, Sanjay has asked Gujarati theater actors like Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak to help her.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Alia Bhatt, who is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, is currently on the look out for a Kathiawadi language tutor. Bhansali is said to have asked Gujarati theater actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak to help the actress work on her dialect.

A report in Mid-Day says, "Interestingly, Alia's paternal grandfather Nanabhai Bhatt was a Gujarati Brahmin who hailed from Kathiawad. But Alia is not familiar with the dialect as it is rarely used outside of the pocket in Gujarat. Since the filmmaker is meticulous in his prep, he wants a tutor who is fluent in the dialect."

It further said, "Bhansali has reached out to some of Mumbai's famous Gujarati theater personalities, including actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak, to help him in his search. The film will be shot simultaneously as she undertakes the month-long diction class."

While both Alia and Sanjay are Gujaratis, the Kathiawadi dialect differs from it thus the director, being a perfectionist wishes to get everything on point from the right and reliable source.

The actress is expected to speak in the dialect in some scenes only. Despite that, the director wants his actress to have the appropriate accent. "The dialect has a strong Sindh influence as the region was inhabited by the Kathis and Rajputs from present-day Rajasthan and Sindh," the source further added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Queens of Mumbai and the story revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a sex worker in Kamathipura who became a drug peddler and hit-woman. She was also known to have connection to the underworld and took care if girls like a mother.

The movie is expected to go on floors soon.

