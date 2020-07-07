Bhansali Planned To Cast Sushant Singh Rajput In 4 Films, Denies Dropping Actor From His Movies

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was reportedly considering to cast Sushant Singh Rajput in four films, but the plans couldn't materialise due to the late actor's scheduling conflict, the Padmaavat director said in his statement to the Mumbai police on Monday, according to CNN-News18.

Bhansali went to the Bandra police station along with his legal team to record his statement in connection with Sushant's suicide.

Sushant was offered these movies when he was under contract to Yash Raj Films and working on Shekhar Kapur's ambitious project Paani, Bhansali reportedly told the police, dismissing the reports that he abruptly dropped the late actor from his projects. However, Paani was shelved in 2015 after Yash Raj Films backed out as the producers.

Bhansali also said that he hadn't been in touch with Sushant in a long time, and was neither aware of his personal details nor his depression.

The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajput's suicide, are trying to understand the reason behind his depression.

The police have so far recorded statements of 30 people in connection with the suicide case of Rajput (34), who died by suicide in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

The 30 persons, whose statements have been recorded so far include Rajput's family members, actor-friend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi and Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career of six years, starting from the urban multiplex hit Kai Po Che in 2013, to his final release, last year's bumper hit Chhichhore, had a healthy flow of box office successes, which also established him as a credible actor.



