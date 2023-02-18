CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Creating Heeramandi, 'Took Almost 14 Years to Bring This Vision to Life'
1-MIN READ

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Creating Heeramandi, 'Took Almost 14 Years to Bring This Vision to Life'

By: Aditi Giri

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 15:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Sehgal and Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

At the first look launch of Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali joked that he will have to give an award to himself for all the hard work the project needed.

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated period web series Heeramandi is out. The project boasts of an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, among others. Heeramandi also marks Bhansali’s debut in the OTT space as a director.

During the launch event, the filmmaker was asked about his experience in entering the OTT space. He shared, “There’s no holding back or trying to do something different for the OTT platform. I knew what my vision was, but making it into an 8 episodic watch was so demanding, so difficult. I almost felt, what have they put me through?"

He added, “We had to revisit the script multiple times, make amendments bring in the right detailing to the characters. The work has been far more intense, far more hard. I’ve given my best, my whole heart to make this project. I’ll give an award to myself (jokes) for all the hard work we’ve pulled up for the platform."

Heeramandi revolves around a bunch of courtesans during the pre and post-Independence era of the country. When asked how the idea was generated, he shared, “These great courtesans, they lived like queens. They had the nawabs, politicians and British officers at their beck and call. The courtesans were artists, singers, dancers, connoisseurs of good poetry and art. So they were women that I would have liked to meet in real life."

He continued, “After the country’s Independence and Partition, gone were the nawabs and the riches. I started to wonder what impact it would have had on the courtesans."

He shared when it came to making films, he would let the idea stay in his head for a number of years, even as long as 8, but Heeramandi, he revealed, was 14 years in the making, staying in his mind for all those years. “The story had taken almost one-and-a-half years to actually write and create. I experienced joy in creating a world which I had not seen, which had to look real and authentic. I was feeling the right energy," he said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial work was Gangubai Kathiawadi where Alia Bhatt essayed the role of a sex worker. The film turned out to be a massive hit globally. Heeramandi has been slated to release this year.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Netflix
  2. OTT
  3. sanjay leela bhansali
first published:February 18, 2023, 15:24 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 15:24 IST
