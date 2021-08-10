Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi: I Have Given it My All, It's a Very Special Film

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been in the making for over a year. It marks the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the movie has been delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the release of the movie is still uncertain, Bhansali has called it a very special film.

Talking about the movie, Bhansali told ETimes, “It is a very special film to me. It has not been easy. We made it during the pandemic, and I have given it my all. I can’t wait to share it with everyone.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. It a film that celebrates the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Bhansali, who has emerged as one of the biggest filmmakers of the country in the last two decades, made his directorial debut with the 1996 drama Khamoshi: The Musical. The film featured Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas. Bhansali also completed 25 years in the film industry.

Apart from direction, writing and production, Bhansali has also worked as an editor and music composer on some of his films. In his career, the director has bagged four National Film Awards for his work in Devdas, Black, Bajirao Mastani and his last directorial, Padmaavat. Bhansali has also backed Akshay Kumar’s actioner Rowdy Rathore and Mary Kom, the Priyanka Chopra-led 2014 biopic on the Olympic bronze medallist boxer, which won a National Award in the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment category.

