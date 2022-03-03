Sanjay Leela Bhansali Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan After Inshallah Got Shelved; Details Inside

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is currently basking in the success of his much-talked-about film Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two had earlier announced that they would be collaborating for the film titled Inshallah, which will also star Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his shelved project Inshallah, and if fans will get to see the two team up again. Apparently, the film was eventually shelved reportedly owing to the creative difference between Bhansali and Khan.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali answered one of the questions for him by his fans, wherein he was questioned if there is a possibility of Salman and Sanjay coming together for a film in the future after Inshallah got shelved. The ace director responded to it saying, “Salman is a very dear friend. I wanted to work with him after Padmaavat. I put my best foot forward to make it happen. For whatever reason, it didn’t turn out; we all change as people So he has changed, in his mind I have changed.”

“Of course, if I pick up the phone and talked to him, he will talk to me exactly the way, we have spoken in between also, he will talk to me exactly from where we left. So it’s not like we are strangers or we do not like each other or we do not speak to each other," said SLB.

“My utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by me during Sawariyaa. He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me," he added.

Talking about Sanjay’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, is continuing to get a positive response from the audience. As per the latest reports, the film that hit theatres on February 25, has been ruling the box office. In just five days, the movie earned over Rs 57 crores and is likely to cross Rs 60 crore soon.

In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution by her suitor Ramnik Lal. The story of the movie has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa among others. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film.

