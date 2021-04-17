Sanjay Leela Bhansali Refused to Direct Deepika Padukone in Draupadi?

Something seems to have irked the strong bond between the ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and one of Bollywood’s leading actresses Deepika Padukone. The duo has delivered three blockbusters – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat together in the past.As per the reports of BollywoodHungama , the rift between Bhansali and Deepika has its roots in the cast of the director’s ambitious project Gangubai Kathiawadi. As soon as the director announced his upcoming venture, Deepika was sure that she was the director’s first choice, but was taken aback when Alia Bhatt was chosen over her to play the lead character.However, recently, Deepika expressed her wish to take Sanjay on board as a director for her ambitious epic Draupadi. Since the script is based on mythological drama, Deepika found Sanjay to be the best and foremost choice to recreate the magic of the bygone era on the big screen. As Sanjay was busy with his dream projects Gangubai Kathiawadi and Baiju Bawra, he refused the offer.The rift between the two widened when Deepika denied being a part of a special song offered to her in Alia-starer. Furthermore, she even refused to play a role in Sanjay’s web series Heera Mandi due to some reasons.According to reports, the rumours of the cold war between the two circulated because of their busy schedules. As they are engrossed in their individual projects, they didn’t have any interaction. The reports also stated that once both get free from their ongoing projects, they might collaborate and it could even be Sanjay’s next Baiju Bawra.As of now, the search for the director for Draupadi is still in progress. Before Bhansali, Vishal Bharadwaj was also approached to direct the film, but things didn’t fall in place.

