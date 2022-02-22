Alia Bhatt Recalls Auditioning for Black When She was 9: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saw Fire in My Eyes

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release and her heroine Alia Bhatt recently recalled the time when she first auditioned for the director. Alia Bhat is promoting her new movie Gangubai Kathiawadi with full power. She has been traveling around and giving interviews. Recently, the actress was in Germany for the world premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. During a press conference in Berlin, she shared the story of her audition at the age of 9 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

You would be amazed to know that Gangubai Kathiawadi is not the first film that Alia auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 17 years ago, the actress auditioned for Black that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. Alia said, “I wanted to be directed by him ever since I was 9 years old. That’s when I first walked into his house to audition for another film he was making at that time," the actress said.

Advertisement

However, her audition for Black was terrible and did not go well, the actress noted. She was upset, but Bhansali predicted that Alia would become a big actor someday. Even though she did not get the part in Black, these words of the director stayed with Alia throughout. “He saw that fire in my eyes," Alia added. “When I was 9 years old, I remember very clearly from that moment onwards, my one-point focus became that one day I have to be directed by him."

Alia has been in awe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever since. She always considered him her biggest inspiration.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the silver screen on February 25, 2022. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role alongside Ajay Devgan, Vijay Razz, Huma Qureshi, and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.