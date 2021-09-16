Sanjay Leela Bhansali Spent a Year Curating His Special Music Album Sukoon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have a signature style, a certain lavishness of sets, costumes, camera work. The filmmaker who recently completed 25 years in Indian cinema is known for his penchant for making opulent movies. Bhansali is also a great composer of his own movies. Right from Khamoshi, the award-winning filmmaker has scored the music for many of his movies.

Amid the pandemic, the filmmaker completed the shooting of his pending feature film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt and was also looking into the pre-production of his ambitious web series Heeramandi. Apart from that he even composed music for a Ghazal album titled Sukoon.

Bhansali is all set to mesmerize audiences with his first-of-its-kind music album. This newly curated music album has been garnering a lot of attention as the filmmaker is renowned for his legendary film soundtracks and created a benchmark with his phenomenal music.

As per a source close to the project reveals that Bhansali spent a lot of time creating the album as it’s a deeply personal and special one, “SLB has spent over a year to create Sukoon. Like all his films, he is aiming for perfection and his vision to come to life with every chord and verse of the song."

The source adds, “The album will see an exceptional collaboration of some of the best musicians and notable singers of our industry. This is his first independent album and is keen to know the listeners’ reaction. This will indeed be a most memorable one for us in 2021 as he celebrates 25 years in cinema."

