Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Co-produce Film on 2019 Balakot Airstrike, Abhishek Kapoor to Direct

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is joining hands with the likes of Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor to produce a film on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. The patriotic film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who has films like Rock On!, Kai Po Che, Fitoor and Kedarnath to his credit.

While making an official announcement, the makers described the film as a "story that celebrates the accomplishment of the Indian Air Force". More details on the film and its star cast are yet to be announced.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor to make film on 2019 Balakot Airstrike... Directed by Abhishek Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/PK5f42D1wC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

The Balakot airstrike in Pakistan was conducted on February 26 this year, after a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani fighter jet during an aerial engagement with the Pakistan Air Force, was captured by the Pakistani army and kept in custody for 60 hours.

Abhishek Kapoor last directed Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, which released in December 2018. The film marked Sara's debut and even though it had to face its share of controversies before the release, it opened to positive reviews and a decent box office run.

Bhansali recently shelved his ambitious project Inshallah, which was supposed to star Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. Instead, the director announced another film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia in the lead.

