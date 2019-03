Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Launch Jaaved Jaaferi's Son Meezaan in His Next, See Pic

IT'S OFFICIAL... Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Meezaan in his forthcoming film... To be directed by Mangesh Hadawale. pic.twitter.com/K944Cz1hnY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be launching Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan Jaaferi with his yet-untitled upcoming production."Being an actor was not a childhood dream but it was Sanjay sir who not only gave me this dream but also believed in me and made it real by launching me," Meezaan said in a statement.Bhansali has seen Meezaan grow and has also been involved personally in preparing him for his entry into Bollywood.Prerna Singh, CEO at Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd (BPPL), said: "When I saw Meezaan for the first time in the office, the immediate thought that crossed my mind was such a versatile face. In this exciting phase of the industry , there couldn't have been a better time but now to launch him. We have signed him for three films and continue our aim at BPPL to give the industry more talent."