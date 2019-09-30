Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Pair Alia Bhatt with Kartik Aaryan in Gangubai?

While fans may not have moved on from he news of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah being shelved, the director already has. Post the announcement, Alia Bhatt has been often papped at his office, giving rise to rumours of a new project called Gangubai. And now, fresh reports suggest Kartik Aaryan maybe cast opposite her in the movie.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 28-year-old actor was reportedly snapped leaving Bhansali's office in the suburbs, giving rise to speculation that he could star as the male lead in the movie.

Gangubai is based in a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's novel- Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai Kothewali was a considered to be a fiercely savage pimp of Mumbai's red light area, Kamathipura.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on Sep 18, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT

Previously, in a Mirror report (dated March 20, 2019), Bhansali had shown his interest in making the movie with Priyanka Chopra and had said, "I love the story, it's been with me for long and I'm keen to make the film. Priyanka and I are in talks."

However, when Priyanka was asked about being approached by the director, the actress said (in a later report in September 25), "I haven't signed a Hindi film yet... I'm a fan of Sanjay Bhansali in whatever he makes, I'll always be his fan."

Any official announcements are yet to be made and no further details have been disclosed about the project.

Both the actors have their plates full of projects. Alia is currently shooting for Sadak 2, costarring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Apart from this, she will be seen in Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Takht and RRR.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan wrapped up the shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, in addition to Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie opposite rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. Kartik recently shared a picture of himself holding the script book of Dostana 2. He also has Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in his kitty.

It will be interesting to see the fresh pair come together on the silver screen for the first time.

