Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Revive Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt?

In 2019, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced one of his most ambitious project titled Inshallah and managed a casting coup by pairing Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt opposite each other on screen for the first time. A romantic drama, the film was supposed to go on floors and the pre-production work had also started including the construction of sets. However, two months later it was revealed that the film was shelved due to creative differences between Khan and Bhansali.

The filmmaker immediately announced Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and follows the life of Ganga who marks her own territory and becomes Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. Bhansali, who began shooting in December 2019, wrapped up the film last month.

It is now rumoured that Bhansali is planning to revive Inshallah with Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt.

A source reveals, “Bhansali is currently working on Heera Mandi, a web series which has been in the making for some time now. Directed by Vibhu Puri, it is going to go on floors soon. On the other hand, the filmmaker is also working on Inshallah since he has finished Gangubai Kathiawadi and can focus on a new project. Since it is a story of mature romance between a young girl and a much older guy, he feels Roshan and Bhatt would make a good pair. The actor has had several meetings with the filmmaker. He has liked the script but has requested for certain modifications. Bhansali is also reworking on the script."

The source also reveals that if things work out, the film will only go on floors in the second half of 2022. “As of now, Bhansali has all his attention towards his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan has two films - Vikram Vedha remake and Fighter. Both of them want to wrap up their respective work before moving on to Inshallah," the source adds.

