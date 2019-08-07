Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a Huge Inspiration Behind My Doing Films, Says Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have majorly influenced her desire to work in Hindi films.

"The first Bollywood film I watched was Asoka (Santosh Sivan's 2001 directorial). I saw Kareena dancing and she was stunning. It was like watching The Last of the Mohicans or Braveheart. After that I watched Devdas and then Black. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been a huge part of me wanting to do Hindi films," said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin.

Jacqueline opened up about her influences in IMDb Original The Insider's Watchlist. She also revealed that her favourite shows were Game of Thrones, Seinfeld, Veep, 30 Rock, You, 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things.

The Kick star will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller Mrs. Serial Killer, a film about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. To prove her husband innocent, she needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.

