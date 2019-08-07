Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a Huge Inspiration Behind My Doing Films, Says Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez made her Bollywood debut opposite Ritiesh Deshmukh in Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin.
Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez says Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films have majorly influenced her desire to work in Hindi films.
"The first Bollywood film I watched was Asoka (Santosh Sivan's 2001 directorial). I saw Kareena dancing and she was stunning. It was like watching The Last of the Mohicans or Braveheart. After that I watched Devdas and then Black. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been a huge part of me wanting to do Hindi films," said the actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film Aladin.
Jacqueline opened up about her influences in IMDb Original The Insider's Watchlist. She also revealed that her favourite shows were Game of Thrones, Seinfeld, Veep, 30 Rock, You, 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things.
The Kick star will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller Mrs. Serial Killer, a film about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. To prove her husband innocent, she needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Has a New 32-inch 7-in-1 Smart TV For Rs 17,990 And it Can Also be Your PC
- Deepika Padukone Clarifies She'd Not Work with Anyone Accused of Sexual Harassment
- Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas in Patna: UP Look for 2nd Win
- How Sushma Swaraj 'Rescued' Indians With Her Sense of Humour and Epic Twitter Comebacks
- PV Sindhu Only Indian Among Forbes List of World's Highest-paid Female Athletes