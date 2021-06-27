Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt: Report

After facing several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alia Bhatt has finally wrapped Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to reports, after Alia and the filmmaker contracted Covid-19, the makers had to face financial strain it was difficult to re-assemble every resource. Now, according to recent reports, the remaining parts were filmed in Mumbai’s Film City and has now wrapped production.

A source quoted in Times of India said, “It wasn’t easy to complete ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, especially in the last leg. The new mutant (delta) of COVID in Maharashtra has infused a lot of scare in the film and TV industry. While a few restarts and beginnings have been made, we can only hope that they will sustain; one single case in a unit throws everything out of gear."

According to the report, Bhansali will commence the shooting of his web-series Heera Mandi on the same floor as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali, who will produce the web-series, will start the shoot after the Gangubai Kathiawadi set is dismantled. A few elements from the previous set might still remain with minor modifications to suit the web-series. The show will go on floors after all the arrangements have been made on set.

The web-series will be based on Lahore’s red-light district Heera Mandi, and directed by Vibhu Puri. While there are not a lot of details about the project, it has been widely reported that the show will release on Netflix.

