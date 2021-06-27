CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#MannKiBaat#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt: Report
1-MIN READ

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt: Report

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Wraps Gangubai Kathiawadi Starring Alia Bhatt: Report

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and will now shoot his web-series Heera Mandi on the same floor.

After facing several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alia Bhatt has finally wrapped Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. According to reports, after Alia and the filmmaker contracted Covid-19, the makers had to face financial strain it was difficult to re-assemble every resource. Now, according to recent reports, the remaining parts were filmed in Mumbai’s Film City and has now wrapped production.

A source quoted in Times of India said, “It wasn’t easy to complete ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, especially in the last leg. The new mutant (delta) of COVID in Maharashtra has infused a lot of scare in the film and TV industry. While a few restarts and beginnings have been made, we can only hope that they will sustain; one single case in a unit throws everything out of gear."

According to the report, Bhansali will commence the shooting of his web-series Heera Mandi on the same floor as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali, who will produce the web-series, will start the shoot after the Gangubai Kathiawadi set is dismantled. A few elements from the previous set might still remain with minor modifications to suit the web-series. The show will go on floors after all the arrangements have been made on set.

The web-series will be based on Lahore’s red-light district Heera Mandi, and directed by Vibhu Puri. While there are not a lot of details about the project, it has been widely reported that the show will release on Netflix.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 27, 2021, 09:53 IST