Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra to Clash with Deepika Padukone's Mahabharat on Diwali 2021

Close on the heels of announcing his next release Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali suprised everyone by declaring yet another project, Baiju Bawra. This turned out to be the second big announcement from him after the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Besides being a magnum opus and a project to look forward to, the announcement is already making ripples because of the release date Bhansali has decided.

Baiju Bawra will be hitting the screens on Diwali 2021. It will clash at the box office with Bhansali's long-term muse Deepika Padukone's upcoming project Mahabharat.

The Padmaavat actress will be playing the role of Draupadi in the ambitious project she has decided to produce with Madhu Mantena. Mahabharat will be her second production after Chhapaak and will tell the epic tale as seen through the eyes of Draupadi. It will be made in a series of parts with the first one slated to release in Diwali 2021.

This is the first time that Bhansali will be having a face-off with Deepika at the box office. The actress has been the filmmaker's muse for three of his blockbuster movies – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Unless one of the films changes release dates, the clash will surely cause some major fireworks at the box office on Diwali 2021.

As of now, Deepika is gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and Kabir Khan's '83 in January and April 2020 respectively. On the other hand, Bhansali is currently working on Gangubai with Alia Bhatt.

