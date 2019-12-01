Take the pledge to vote

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Did Not Get Made Because of This Reason

According to a recent report, Priyanka Chopra was the reason for Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelving of their ambitious project 'Inshallah'. Read below for details.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah Did Not Get Made Because of This Reason
Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at the special screening of 'Padmaavat' held at PVR in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Much has been said about the fallout of actor Salman Khan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s over the awaited project Inshallah. Fans were disappointed when the duo did not collaborate over ‘creative differences'. However, a new report says that the reason was Priyanka Chopra.

According to a source in the report, the creative difference had occurred over an item song in the movie. Bhansali and Chopra had been willing to work together post Bajirao Mastani and the actress had agreed to be a part of an item number after discussing various projects. This did not go down well with Khan. “Salman put his foot down. He said he wanted Daisy Shah for the number. This was unacceptable to Bhansali.”

Salman had earlier taken digs at the actress when she left his film Bharat midway, since she was getting married to Nick Jonas and had other Hollywood commitments in hand. While Katrina Kaif was roped in for the film quickly, Khan took potshots at Chopra time and again. Talking to a leading daily, he had said that Katrina was Atul Agnihotri’s (Producer) first choice, but they had considered Chopra since she had called Ali Abbas Zafar (Director) on her own to get cast for the project. “It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn’t do Bharat,” he was quoted.

While Inshallah was not supposed to be shelved and was supposed be made with another actor, it ultimately had to be put on the backburner. In the aftermath, many equations have changed. Bhansali is now working with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has Baiju Bawra releasing on Diwali 2021.

