Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film on PM Modi's Youth; Prabhas to Unveil First Look
The first look of the film will be unveiled on September 17 on the occasion of the PM's 69th birthday.
PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi on Thursday. (PTI)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been busy on a new idea it seems. The director was working on a film titled Inshallah with Salman Khan. Despite having completed most of the pre-production work for the film, it was recently shelved following creative differences between Bhansali and Khan. Now Bhansali is working as a producer on a film based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's youth.
The film will be an hour-long and is titled Mann Bairagi. Its first-look poster will be unveiled by Prabhas on the PM's 69th birthday on September 17. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Tripaathy and co-produced by Mahaveer Jain and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about why the film caught his interest, Bhansali said, "The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM’s life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it’s an unheard story which needs to be told."
Sanjay Tripaathy is confident that the film will strike a chord with the audience across generations. Talking about it he said, "For me, it’s a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country."
Mahaveer Jain is also confident about the film connecting with the youth. Talking about his confidence he said, "Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire today’s youth deeply, and that’s what excited us to work on this film."
