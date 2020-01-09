Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sanjay Mishra Says National Award Should Not Be 'Wasted'

Sanjay Mishra said so while speaking about his upcoming movie Turtle, which has bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.

IANS

Updated:January 9, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
Sanjay Mishra Says National Award Should Not Be 'Wasted'
Actor Sanjay Mishra.

If a National Award-winning movie is not shown to people across the country, then the award goes waste, feels actor Sanjay Mishra. The veteran actor said this while speaking about his upcoming movie Turtle, which has bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.

The actor shared: "A National Award-winning film has to be showcased across India in order to make people aware. Otherwise, it becomes a wastage."

Mishra further suggested that the film, which deals with the grassroots problem of water crisis in the villages of Rajasthan, should be screened for school students.

He said: "The government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming, it should be showcased in all schools. Also, a one-rupee ticket should be charged from all kids in schools so that the producer can feel motivated since he has made a film on a very important issue."



