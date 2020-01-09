Sanjay Mishra Says National Award Should Not Be 'Wasted'
Sanjay Mishra said so while speaking about his upcoming movie Turtle, which has bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.
Actor Sanjay Mishra.
If a National Award-winning movie is not shown to people across the country, then the award goes waste, feels actor Sanjay Mishra. The veteran actor said this while speaking about his upcoming movie Turtle, which has bagged the National Award this year for the Best Rajasthani Film.
The actor shared: "A National Award-winning film has to be showcased across India in order to make people aware. Otherwise, it becomes a wastage."
Mishra further suggested that the film, which deals with the grassroots problem of water crisis in the villages of Rajasthan, should be screened for school students.
He said: "The government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming, it should be showcased in all schools. Also, a one-rupee ticket should be charged from all kids in schools so that the producer can feel motivated since he has made a film on a very important issue."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Instagram Influencer Has the Perfect Response to Trolls Saying 'Go Back to Pakistan'
- Deepika Padukone Finally Reveals What Happened to Her ‘RK Tattoo’
- 101-Year Old Freedom Fighter Broke Satyagraha with Coconut Water among Protesters in Bengaluru
- Dazed Paul Pogba Jokes About Drinking Own Pee in Bizarre Instagram Video After Ankle Surgery
- Apple Talks Privacy, And Suggests The FBI is Not Getting Any Backdoors For iPhones