Sanjay Mishra’s Dark Comedy ‘Andaman’ Has A Covid-Related Theme

Trust Sanjay Mishra for picking up projects based on merit rather than banner. The actor known for his roles in films like Aankhon Dekhi, Masaan and Kadvi Hawa, decided to came on board for debutant director Smita Singh’s dark comedy Andaman.

Mishra said, “No film or filmmaker is big or small. A film creates large impact only after its making. I'm sure this film will create that spark. I'm doing this film to support a new talent and have seen the hard work put by the director and the entire team hence said yes to the project.”

When the 29-year-old Singh, a former PR professional, decided to shoot her film in Uttar Pradesh after the lockdown, it wasn’t easy. She had a limited budget and a lot of paperwork to finish. On top of everything, the unit wasn’t allowed to have more than a certain number of people due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mishra was obvious choice for her as she handled the actor’s presence in media for a long time.

She said, “Working with Sanjay Mishra was more of learning. He guided me through the technicalities. He is such a warm, hardworking and genuine person, and pushes everyone for excellence.”

Interestingly, Andaman has a Covid-related theme. It’s a satirical drama set in a quarantine centre made in an unprivileged village. It deals with the harsh realities of traditional Indian set-ups with a dose of humour.

Andaman is scheduled to hit the screens next year.