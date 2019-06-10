Sanjay Suri to Play Karisma Kapoor's Husband in ALTBalaji’s New Show Mentalhood
Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood will also feature Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla and Sandhya Mridul in pivotal roles.
Karisma Kapoor on the poster of Mentalhood.
Actor Sanjay Suri will play actress Karisma Kapoor’s on-screen husband in Mentalhood, an ALTBalaji web series revolving around the crazy ride of motherhood.
On playing the character of Anmol Kapoor in the upcoming show, Sanjay said, "Anmol is a scientist from Kanpur. Raised as the only son, he was well sheltered and pampered by his parents. He also seems lucky in a way where he marries the first girl he kissed, who was Miss Kanpur.”
"He comes across as a very balanced and sorted person with a great temperament. He and his wife are on the same page. They support and are still confined to each other. Meira (Kapoor; Karisma’s character) is still his go-to person for every decision and I am really looking forward to this web series," he added.
Talking about the series, Karisma earlier told IANS, "The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom."
On her character, she said, "She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman."
Notably, this is Karisma’s first project on a digital platform. On foraying into the web space, she said, "I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things."
Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood is set to stream later this year.
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Karishma Kohli, Mentalhood is set to stream later this year.
