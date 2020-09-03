Sanjeeda Shaikh Leaves Happy Birthday Wish for Husband Aamir Ali Amid Separation Rumours

For the last few months, we have read a lot of reports about the trouble in paradise for TV actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali. While the couple has not clarified their stand on any of these reports, the husband and wife seem to share a close bond amid all the separation speculation.

On September 1, when Aamir celebrated his birthday, Sanjeeda left a heartfelt wish for him. Sharing a cute picture of the birthday boy playing with a pet dog, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday @aamirali... Will always wish for your happiness." The message was shared in an Instagram story.

Just a few days ago, Aamir shared the first glimpse of his baby girl, who recently turned one. In an adorable wish for his angel, Aamir wrote, "Didn't know what angels look like, until I saw her exactly a year back... My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth... didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her the first time... So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going... My love, My jaan completes 1 year... Ayra Ali."

Sanjeeda and Amir got married seven years ago. They welcomed their baby girl Ayra through surrogacy last year. While several reports suggest that the duo has been living separately for quite some time now, there has been no official word or statement from the couple on the same.

Meanwhile, Aamir told Times of India about celebrating the birthday with his family this year. He said, “I am not much of a birthday person, to be honest. My birthday day is going to be spent with family like it usually happens. I feel that there is nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my family."