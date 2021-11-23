Sanjeeda Shaikh Makes Her Hair Twirl in a Gorgeous Orange Outfit, Watch Video

Sanjeeda Shaikh has shared a short video of her in an orange outfit flaunting floral imprints on the waist. In the clip, the actress is standing in front of the mirror, showing off her jaw-dropping dress and beautiful hair, which she twirls perfectly. The post comes with no caption, and honestly, it doesn’t need one. Agree?

Till now, the video has recorded more than 5 lakh views on the platform.

Her fans and followers couldn’t help but swoon over her glamour and shower praises in the comment section. Fans whole-heartedly poured heart and flame emojis, since probably, the video has left them short of words.

One user commented that the name Sanjeeda perfectly suits her because there is a certain kind of “Sanjeedagi” (Demureness) in her beauty which can make anyone fall in love with her.

Sanjeeda Sheikh frequently shares photos of her in various beautiful outfits with her face wearing a wide array of emotions and expressions. This is another video where Sanjeeda is wearing a wine-coloured dress paired up with golden heels.

Here, Sanjeeda is wearing a white lehenga with floral imprints. Her expressions in the clip are the perfect mixture of cute and funny.

Sanjeeda has showcased her skillset in numerous projects like Ek Hasina Thi, Sapna Babul Ka, Bidaai, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Kundali Bhagya, Kya Dill Mein Hai. Etc. She transitioned into movies and performed equally well. She debuted as a lead in the Punjabi-hit, Ashke, in 2018.

However, her first appearance on screen was in the 2003 movie Baghban. Sanjeeda recently wrapped up her most recent project, Kun Faya Kun, directed by Kushan Nandy. The movie also stars Harshvardhan Rane as the co-lead.

