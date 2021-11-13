Sanjeeda Shaikh Shares Pictures of Bold Photoshoot in Bath Towel, Fans Go Crazy

Film and television actor Sanjeeda Shaikh recently shared on Instagram a short clip of her photoshoot. In the video, the actor was seen standing in front of a window while giving different poses for the shoot.

She is seen posing in a white towel and has opted to keep her hair loose. The bold photoshoot has gone viral on the internet and the netizens are praising her by showering heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

IG Post Link: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWH2TMFIR-h/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

According to reports, the video was viewed more than 2 lakh times within 24 hours of being posted. The post was originally shared on Thursday.

Let us tell you that Sanjeeda often shares her glamorous and bold pictures on Instagram. She also has a good fan following on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about her personal life, the actor tied the knot with actor Aamir Ali in 2012. However, both TV stars are now separated. Aamir and Sanjeeda became parents to a baby girl through surrogacy and named their daughter Ayra. Both often share pictures of Ayra, too, on their respective social media handles.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi television industry. She often remains in the headlines due to her looks and social media posts.

Talking about work, the actor made her TV debut with the comedy-drama show Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka in 2006. Sanjeeda has worked in many films, TV serials, and web series. She was last seen in the Bejoy Nambiar thriller drama Taish. Apart from this, she has also been a part of many reality shows.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.