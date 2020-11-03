Sanjeeda Shaikh's Daughter is Her Only Companion in Life

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, who will next be seen in a Netflix film Kaali Khuhi, in a recent interview talked about her daughter Arya Ali, who turned a year old on August 30.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now. And I think it was my most amazing call of surrogating a baby girl and I am a mother for the first time in life and it is an experience for me too. ”

Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali got married seven years ago. They welcomed their baby girl Ayra through surrogacy last year. While several reports suggest that the duo has been living separately for quite some time now, there has been no official word or statement from the couple on the same.

Recently, Aamir had shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen holding the hands of his little princess as she takes her first steps. “My jaan walks ... #ayraali #love #everything #memories,” the actor wrote alongside the video.