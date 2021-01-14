Sanjeeda Sheikh Says 'Trying to do My Bit as a Mother', Calls Quarantine a Blessing

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh said in a recent interview that the lockdown period was a blessing for her as she got to spend a lot of time with her daughter.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “Its an experience for me also. Completely new experience. I stay with my mother, so you know I have seen her the way she has brought me up. I am trying to do my bit as a mother and I am thoroughly enjoying. She is my friend, she is my companion in life. So, quarantine was blessing for me because I get to spend time with her actually. For me the more I spent time with her, the more experience you know I will get. I am thoroughly enjoying this.”

Sanjeeda got married to Aamir Ali seven years ago. They welcomed their baby girl Ayra through surrogacy last year. While several reports suggest that the duo has been living separately for quite some time now, there has been no official word or statement from the couple on the same.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in a music video titled Toh Aagaye Hum with Jubin Nautiyal.