Sanjeeda Sheikh Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Ayra Feeding a Cow

Film and television actor Sanjeeda Sheikh and her estranged husband Aamir Ali welcomed their daughter, Ayra through surrogacy in the year 2019. On Ayra’s first birthday, Aamir introduced her to his fans through social media. He posted two adorable pictures holding his daughter along with a lovely note. He shared that he started believing in love at first sight only after he saw Ayra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali)

Now Sanjeeda has finally shared a glimpse of her cute little daughter. The video with the caption, “Mine" and a heart emoji features little Ayra feeding hay to a cow. The little bundle of joy is seen wearing a white top and stripped lower. Ayra doesn’t seem to be scared of the animal and is feeding it calmly. The actress has rightly dubbed the action of the little girl as “animal love”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Sanjeeda and Aamir tied the knot in 2012. Once the most loved couple of the television industry, they were plagued with news of separation just before the birth of their daughter.

As per a report in SPOTBOYE, their relationship hit rock bottom in 2019 owing to the actress’ alleged affair. The actress was rumoured to be dating her Taish co-star Harshvardhan Rane.

According to a report Bollywoodlife.com, Sanjeeda had been away shooting for a project in London when she began to feel for Harshvardhan Rane and hence the two started having an affair. When Sanjeeda got back to Mumbai she packed her bags and left. Reportedly, the couple’s family and friends tried sorting things between them but Sanjeeda was happy to be alone enjoying her single status to seek a career in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Aamir sparked gossip by posting a picture with a mystery girl at the beach. Many of his fans rebutted the rumours by speculating that it was no one other than Sanjeeda herself.

