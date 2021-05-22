Sanjeeda Sheikh Shares Adorable Video with Daughter Arya Ali

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh loves to make the most of her time with daughter Ayra Ali. On Saturday, the affectionate mommy took to Instagram to share a video with her fans in which she can be seen kissing her little one.

In the boomerang video, the one-year-old can be seen giving a peck on Sanjeeda’s lips. The actress dropped some colourful hearts in the caption.

Looking at the cute interaction between the mother and daughter, netizens could not stop themselves from dropping hearts and love-struck emojis in the comments section of the post. Many of Sanjeeda’s friends from the industry like Poonam Preet Bhatia, Ishita Dutta, Kishwer Merchant, Lizelle Remo D'souza and Ashley Rebello also showered love on the post. The video has received more than 7 lakh views on the photo-sharing app.

Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali welcomed the baby girl in August 2019 through surrogacy, but the couple kept it a secret for a long time. Only last year, Aamir introduced Ayra to the world and since then, the Taish actress has been sharing cutesy pictures and videos of her on social media.

Last week, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Sanjeeda posted a click of Ayra in which she can be seen all dolled up in a beautiful white chikankari suit which she had paired with a floral headgear.

In another post from the same occasion, Sanjeeda was also seen donning a white ensemble with black thread-work on it.

On Mother’s Day too, Sanjeeda had shared a video in which her mother and daughter can be seen in one frame. The duo was seen engaged in a game.

Sanjeeda’s husband also loves to spend time with their little one. Even though the couple has been living separately since last year, Ayra has remained the centre of their universe.

