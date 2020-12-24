Sanjeeda Sheikh Shares Picture with Kun Faya Kun Co-star Harshvardhan Rane

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh has shared a picture with her rumoured beau Harshvardhan Rane. The two are currently working on Kushan Nandy’s directorial venture Kun Faya Kun. Sanjeeda's latest upload has added fuel to the rumours that claimed that the two are dating. The image was shared via Instagram stories.

In the picture, Sanjeeda and Rane can be seen having a fun time as they pose for the lens. The two are twinning in black.

Take a look at the viral photo:

The film revolves around a family’s vacation that goes horribly wrong when something unimaginable is revealed. The movie has been written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.

Previously in a statement Kushan had said, “The story is the hero here. It keeps you engaged till the end. The lead cast had to be a young couple and both Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda suited the characters perfectly”.

Earlier, Harshvardhan took to Twitter to announce the project. The actor, in his tweet dated November 11, wrote, “Knock, knock who's there? Here's a sneak-peek of my next movie #KunFayaKunTheFilm, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, directed by @KushanNandy. Shoot begins tomorrow”.

Kushan has shared some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film. Captioning the post, he said, “From the sets of #KunFayaKun. The man out-focus is the man in focus.” Sanjeeda in response to the tweet has left a hug emoji in the reply section.

From the sets of #KunFayaKun. The man out-focus is the man in focus. pic.twitter.com/FEjHEp2AKl — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) December 15, 2020

— Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda) December 15, 2020

Sanjeeda and Rane were last seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish.