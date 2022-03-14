Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa Plan Baby Shower, First Child’s Birthday On The Same Day

Popular Tamil TV show Raja Rani’s lead pair Sanjeev Karthik and Alya Manasa, who turned real-life couple too, are all set to become parents for the second time now. With their on-screen chemistry and performance in Raja Rani, the couple became immensely popular among the audiences. Last year in October, Sanjeev revealed that Alya is pregnant with their second baby. The actor had shared the news during his interaction with the fans on Instagram Live. The news came as a pleasant surprise for their fans.

In March 2020, the couple was blessed with a baby girl. As Alya’s second delivery is due in the ongoing month, Sanjeev is planning to hold his first baby, Aila’s birthday, and Alya’s baby shower together. Sanjeev has planned to invite some iconic celebrities to the event. All eyes would be on the baby shower and birthday celebration.

As far as the couple is concerned, they met on the sets of Raja Rani where they fell in love. Sanjeev and Alya tied the wedding knot on November 16, 2019. Raja Rani continued till 2019, and later on October 12, 2020, Raja Rani 2 was introduced.

Advertisement

In the sequel, Sidhu Sid and Alya were in the lead roles however, the show is not being able to beat the figures of the first season. Although the sequel initially went slow, it has now started to get momentum with some exciting twists and turns.

Rumours were rife that Alya Manasa will quit the show, post her second pregnancy but it looks like she is unlikely to do so soon. A number of times, Sanjeev was spotted on the sets of Raja Rani 2, spending time with his wife.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.