Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Sharmila Tagore Shares Fond Memories of Her ‘Haribhai’

Actor Sanjeev Kumar was one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. The actor won various awards including two National Film Awards in the category of ‘Best Actor’ for his performances in the 1970 movie Dastak and the 1972 film Koshish. Sanjeev was born on July 9, 1938, in Surat. The versatile actor, unfortunately, died at the young age of 47 in the year 1985.

On his birth anniversary, Sharmila Tagore, his friend and co-actor in many films, remembered him fondly in an interview with SpotboyE. During the conversation, the veteran actress revealed that she used to call him ‘Haribhai’ since his real name was Harihar Jethalal Jariwala. Talking about his cause of death, Sharmila revealed that Sanjeev had a heart condition that was genetic. She also added that had the late actor lived longer his condition could have been controlled if not cured entirely. The actress also touched upon how back then the medical options were also very limited.

Sharmila also remembered how she strongly felt that her Haribhai was protective of her. She said, “I think he was very fond of me. After shooting, the team would get together in his room. After having two drinks, he would ask me to leave, and I would march out.”

The actress also recalled the shooting days of her film Namkeen. The cast of the multi-starrer movie included Shabana Azmi, Kiran Vairale, and Waheeda Rehman. She also mentioned how the late actor ‘beautifully held ground’ with all his female co-actors in the film. Sharmila also appreciated his skills as an actor and specifically spoke about how she loved his work in films like Mausam, Aandhi and Namkeen where the prominent roles were played by actresses, yet the way in which he executed his parts was phenomenal. The actress also shed light on how Sanjeev was a family person and wanted a life partner who would take care of his mother and home. However, he was unable to find one as most women he met were career-oriented actresses.

