1-min read

Sanjeev Kumar's Biography to Release on His Death Anniversary

Sanjeev Kumar's nephew Uday Jariwala revealed that he would be working with author Reeta Gupta on the actor's biography.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Sanjeev Kumar's Biography to Release on His Death Anniversary
Image: twitter.com/FilmHistoryPic

Sanjeev Kumar is a name that can never be forgotten. The veteran actor acted in more than 140 films. More than 10 of them were released after his death in 1985. On the occasion of his 34th death anniversary, his nephew Uday Jariwala revealed that a biography of Kumar was in the works.

Uday Jariwala revealed that he would be working with author Reeta Gupta for Sanjeev Kumar's biography. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "My uncle’s biography was long overdue. I was really happy when Reeta Gupta approached me with the same. The legend of Sanjeev Kumar deserves to be told, as he left us too early. Even today, Indians across the globe see him as an iconic performer."

Jariwala revealed that the biography would be completed and released on the 35th death anniversary of his uncle. He also stated that Sanjeev Kumar's story deserved to be adapted into a book or a series.

Sanjeev Kumar was known for acting in a variety of genres with comedy being the most prominent one. In many of his films, he also played a double role as well. Some of Sanjeev Kumar's popular films include Seeta Aur Geeta, Angoor, Sholay, Shikar, and Koshish among many others. His 1979 film Pati, Patni Aur Woh has recently been remade with the same title starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.



