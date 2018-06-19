English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Unseen Photos, Videos of 'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastav That You May Have Missed
Sanjeev's video which featured him dancing to a popular song from 1987 Govinda-starrer Khudgarz recently went viral on social media.
Image: Sanjeev Srivastava official Instagram account
'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastav who became an overnight sensation, courtesy his impeccable dance moves, recently appeared on the popular reality Dus Ka Dam. In the episode which was aired on June 18, Sanjeev not only entertained everyone with his honest, witty interaction with host Salman Khan, but also struck a chord with the viewers as he spoke about a personal tragedy (lost his brother a year ago) and how his mother was still affected by it.
His mother, who had decided to stay reserved and detached after her son’s demise, got a reason to cheer and celebrate after almost a year with Sanjeev’s overnight popularity. As Sanjeev mentioned on the show, he was content to see his mother happy – something not even monetary gains could have promised.
In addition to his video which went viral on the internet, there are more personal videos and photos of Sanjeev that you may not have seen.
Dancing Uncle is a self-proclaimed fan of Govinda.
In a recent photo, Sanjeev can be seen posing with Salman Khan along with his wife and sons.
In another photo, he strikes a pose with popular actor Suniel Shetty.
Sanjeev work as an assistant professor at Bhopal’s Bhabha Engineering Research Institute.
But it was a video of his dance on a popular song from 1987 Govinda-starrer Khudgarz that went viral on social media, and made him a star.
Surprised by his overnight popularity, he feels the recognition he wanted as a teenager came to him in middle age.
“I never expected in my wildest dreams that a one-minute video of me dancing at a family function would go viral. I am overwhelmed,” he was quoted as saying in TOI.
