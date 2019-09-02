Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sanjivani 2 Cast Gets New Addition in Mohnish Bahl’s Wife Aarti Bahl

Monish Bahl's wife, Aarti Bahl will play the role of Dr Siddhant Mathur’s (Namit Khanna) mother on Sanjivini 2.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sanjivani 2 Cast Gets New Addition in Mohnish Bahl’s Wife Aarti Bahl
Monish Bahl's wife, Aarti Bahl will play the role of Dr Siddhant Mathur’s (Namit Khanna) mother on Sanjivini 2.
Loading...

Namit Khanna and Mohnish Bahl starrer Sanjivani 2 has a new addition to their cast in the latter’s real-life wife Aarti Bahl. She will make a comeback on the TV screen after 12 long years. It will be interesting to see this real-life couple pan out their reunion on screen, to say the least.

Aarti Bahl will play the role of Dr Siddhant Mathur’s (Namit Khanna) mother on the show. She has not been paired with her real-life husband. Speaking to BT, she revealed that she feels that her husband Mohnish is a great actor and she cannot imagine anyone else playing the roles he has essayed on screen. She added that the script and director are two important factors for both of them and they consider both before signing up for a project.

“In Sanjivani too, I felt that playing Dr Sid's (Namit Khanna) mother would be an interesting role. My daughter Pranutan has debuted this year in films, my husband is already doing a TV show and now with me joining him, we will again be and all-working family," said the actress.

The actress also added that the show’s producer Siddharth Malhotra is a friend of hers and she has worked with him earlier as well. Aarti has also been a Bollywood actress and has been seen in films like Awwal Number, Saajan, Solah Satra and later, Vaastav. She was also a part of TV shows like Saahil and Junoon.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram