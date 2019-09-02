Sanjivani 2 Cast Gets New Addition in Mohnish Bahl’s Wife Aarti Bahl

Namit Khanna and Mohnish Bahl starrer Sanjivani 2 has a new addition to their cast in the latter’s real-life wife Aarti Bahl. She will make a comeback on the TV screen after 12 long years. It will be interesting to see this real-life couple pan out their reunion on screen, to say the least.

Aarti Bahl will play the role of Dr Siddhant Mathur’s (Namit Khanna) mother on the show. She has not been paired with her real-life husband. Speaking to BT, she revealed that she feels that her husband Mohnish is a great actor and she cannot imagine anyone else playing the roles he has essayed on screen. She added that the script and director are two important factors for both of them and they consider both before signing up for a project.

“In Sanjivani too, I felt that playing Dr Sid's (Namit Khanna) mother would be an interesting role. My daughter Pranutan has debuted this year in films, my husband is already doing a TV show and now with me joining him, we will again be and all-working family," said the actress.

The actress also added that the show’s producer Siddharth Malhotra is a friend of hers and she has worked with him earlier as well. Aarti has also been a Bollywood actress and has been seen in films like Awwal Number, Saajan, Solah Satra and later, Vaastav. She was also a part of TV shows like Saahil and Junoon.

