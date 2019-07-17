Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sanjivani 2 Stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna Trying to Learn Bengali had Everyone in Laughs

Sanjivani, television popular medical drama is all geared to return to the small screen with some new faces.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
Sanjivani 2 Stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna Trying to Learn Bengali had Everyone in Laughs
Image: Twitter
Sanjivani, television popular medical drama is all geared to return to the small screen with some new faces. Along with starring original cast members Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Kohli, the drama will have actors like Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh, and others. Ever since the release of the first look of Sanjivani 2, fans are going crazy to know more about the upcoming show. The first teaser of the show was released on July 13.

Recently, a BTS video was also shared by Sayantani Ghosh on her Instagram account. In the video she can be seen talking to her assistant director Gauri in Bengali while Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna are trying their best to learn the Language. She captioned the video as, "Madness, craziness and fun on set #sanjivani ...and you my darling @officialsurbhic are the cutest phuchki, and yes she does call phuchka, a phuchki... and @namitkhanna_official keep it up, you will learn Bangla very soon #sets #sanjivani #starplus #craziness #fun #madness #laughter #giggles #starplus #madgang #actor s#fungang." (sic)

Surbhi Chandna who was previously seen as Anika in Ishqbaaz will play a Punjabi girl named Ishani, who gets into Sanjivani hospital with an aim to prove her parents' innocence. Meanwhile, Namit Khanna will play Dr Sid, a surgeon in the medical drama.

The upcoming medical show will replace 7:30 PM time slot Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Reportedly, the show will witness a love-hate relationship between Surbhi and Namit's characters similar to previous show leads, Rahul-Juhi and Armaan-Riddhima.

