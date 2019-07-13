Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sanjivani 2 Teaser Out as Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli Return in Old Avatars

Sanjivani 2 is the second season of the extremely popular 2002 television series of the same name. The second season will see Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli reprsie their roles as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi Singh respectively

Trending Desk

Updated:July 13, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Sanjivani 2 Teaser Out as Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli Return in Old Avatars
Image: Twitter
The much-awaited teaser of the second season of popular medical drama Sanjivani is finally out and makers have given a sneak peek into the show with the iconic music playing in the background. The video begins with 'doctors' Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli coming out of an operation theatre and greeting everyone with pleasant smiles.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mohnish Bahl, who has reprised the role of Dr Shashank, shared the teaser, with the caption, "Nostalgia, happiness and another bunch of fabulous memories ... Sanjivani 2, the 'doctored' version - here we come! Can't wait to be back home at #Sanjivani ..Coming soon ... Only on @starplus Hope you guys like it!"

The second half of the video introduces two new doctors, played by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna as the show's theme song plays on in the background. The makers of the show shared the teaser on social media and wrote, "Our doctors from Sanjivani are all set to make way to your hearts. Coming soon, only on Star Plus."

Sanjivani 2 is the second season of the extremely popular 2002 television series of the same name. The show focused on four doctors and how they managed to maintain a balance between their professional and personal lives.

The second season will see Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli reprsie their roles as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi Singh respectively, while Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy are all new additions.

Notably, on Doctor's Day, July 1, the first look of the show was revealed featuring a mix of actors from the previous and current season.

Read: Sanjivani is Back! First Look of Medical Drama's Reboot Revealed On National Doctor's Day

