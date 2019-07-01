Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sanjivani is Back! First Look of Medical Drama's Reboot Revealed On National Doctor's Day

While Gurdip Kohli will back in the role of Dr Juhi Singh, Mohnish Behl will be returning as Dr. Shashank Gupta in the reboot of Sanjvani.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
Sanjivani is Back! First Look of Medical Drama's Reboot Revealed On National Doctor's Day
Image: Twitter
After much wait, the makers have now revealed the first look of reboot of the popular medical drama Sanjivani. On National Doctor's Day, the makers of Sanjivani 2 shared the first look of the cast, which is a mix of old and new faces.The picture shared online by show producer Siddharth P Malhotra shows a team of some old and new faces that includes Mohnish Behl, Gurdip Kohli along with Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna and Sayantani Ghosh.

The producer shared the picture with the caption, "It's #nationaldoctorsday day so #sanjivani2 ka first look banta hai :) presenting dr ishaani @SurbhiChandna @dr Sid #namitkhanna dr Anjali #sayantanighosh& the original pillars dr Juhi @GurdipPunjj & my favourite always dr Shashank @Mohnish_Bahl @StarPlus @sapnamalhotra15."

While Gurdip Kohli will back in the role of Dr Juhi Singh, Mohnish Behl will be returning as Dr. Shashank Gupta. Actors Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna will be seen in the lead roles, with Surbhi essaying the role of Dr Ishani and Namit Khanna as Dr Sid in the remade show. Apart from them, actors Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh will also join the cast.

Surbhi also took to Instagram to reveal the cast of the new show, with the caption, "Say Hello to the Stunning Doctors of #Sanjivani also we the Team at #sanjivani wish you a very Happy Doctors' Day #firstlook#comingsoon #drIshani." Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy also took to their accounts to share the same picture.

Sanjivani, which aired on Star Plus from 2002 to 2005, was an extremely popular show narrating the story of four medical interns and the trials and tribulations they face to fight a constant battle against diseases and death of patients while balancing their professional and personal life.

Follow @News18Movies for more

