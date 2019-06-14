First Pic of Sanjivani Reboot Star Cast Featuring Surbhi Chandana, Rohit Roy, Sayantani Ghosh

Since the reports of Surbhi Chandna making a TV comeback with the reboot of Sanjivani started making rounds, fans couldn’t keep calm. While we can’t wait to see Surbhi Chandna in the role of a doctor, the medical drama has some good news for the fans. As per a statement issued by the TV show producer, actors Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Kohli, who were part of the original show, will be returning to the reboot version of the show. In addition, actors Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh will also be joining the cast of Sanjivani reboot.

In a statement given by producer Siddharth Malhotra to Mumbai Mirror, he said, “In a time of snakes killing people to exact revenge, this show will bring tears to the viewers’ eyes and a smile on their faces. Gurdeep and Mohnish will be reprising their parts, while Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are new joinees who will be seen in important characters. I auditioned 70-80 girls before Surbhi was finalised. Unlike the earlier show, this time the leads play resident doctors and not interns. It won’t be a frivolous show.”

Sharing the news alongside a group picture of the cast and crew to Instagram, Siddharth wrote, “After Sanjeevani, dil mil gaye, Ayushmann, zindagi wins my fifth medical show as a creator and producer :)I started my life and career with #Sanjivani so am super proud to announce #alchemyfilmspvtltd @sapnamalhotra01 and me proudly bring to u soon in 2019 - the brand #Sanjivani - it’s old world charm and gen next energy featuring @mohnish_bahl @gurdippunjj @rohitroy500 @sayantanighosh0609 and bringing to u the much awaited leads of this season @officialsurbhic and @namitkhanna_official with #jasontham @rashmisingh_09 and @rahulchoudhry.03 and many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth ! Wish us love and luck...directed by @abhijitdas4575 coming soon on the one and only @starplus”

Well, there is no doubt about the show bringing in some good old memories to the '90s youngsters, who grew up watching Sanjivani. With its first episode aired in 2002, Sanjivani became one of the most successful shows. While its sequel, Dill Mill Gayye gave fans some major moments from the show but it ended soon.

Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna will be playing the lead role in the reboot version, opposite Namit Khanna, who has earlier worked in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai.