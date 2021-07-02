Sanjjanaa Galrani Pens Heartwarming Note For Husband On National Doctor’s Day

South actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has penned a heartwarming note for her doctor-husband, Dr Azeez Pasha, on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. Through her note, Sanjjanaa showed her pride in being a doctor’s better half and called doctors the “real heroes” who put their lives at risk for saving several patients infected with Covid-19. She further revealed that during the pandemic she urged her husband to stay safe inside the home, however, he never heeded her plea and told her that his life is meant to serve the people who are suffering from various diseases. The priority of his patients remained “above his family”.

“Doctors are the “Real Heros” and they proved the same during the pandemic. After God, if someone stood by mankind and saved us risking their own lives it is the doctors…Thousands of doctors and nurses in hospitals sacrificed their life during the pandemic, while they totally had an option to just stay home and stay safe with their families,” she wrote.

Praising her husband for all the inspiration, Sanjjanaa said, “Not just that you were the one to inspire, empower and motivate me but you served as a frontline worker leaving my fear of the pandemic behind…Serving the needy extensively every day during the lockdown.”

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye, the Bigg Boss Kannada contestant said the two tied the knot in May last year in the presence of their family members. Though the couple planned on having a big wedding ceremony, it could not take place due to the second wave of coronavirus. She added that the couple never intended to keep their marriage a secret, but they “didn’t feel the need” of revealing it either.

Sanjjanaa also added that due to the pandemic, she donated all her fixed deposits kept for her marriage to the technicians of the Kannada film industry instead of opting for a lavish wedding that they had earlier planned.

When asked about her viral wedding photo, the star said revealed that the photograph was not related to her marriage but was taken when she converted to Islam in 2018.

