Sanjjanaa Galrani Reveals Why She Did Not Attend Sister Nikki Galrani’s Wedding

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, known for films like Dandupaiya 2 and Mahanadhi, had left fans disappointed with her absence from her sister’s wedding earlier this year. Her sister, Nikki Galrani, got married to Telugu actor Aadhi Pinisetty in May this year. Although the sister-duo is known to be extremely close to each other, Sanjjanaa was not seen at her sister’s wedding. Sanjjanaa and Nikki often post photos together on their respective social media handles, so most fans ruled out the possibility of some tension brewing between the sisters. While speculations about their bond falling apart have been rife, the Aaraattu actress has explained the reason behind her absence from Nikki’s wedding in a recent interview with a media portal.

Sanjjanaa Galrani revealed that she was heavily pregnant at the time her sister was getting married. She added that Nikki tied the knot with Aadhi in Chennai while she was nine months pregnant back then and was in Bengaluru, which is why she was not able to attend her sister’s wedding. Sanjjanaa further revealed that her due date for pregnancy was the same as Nikki’s wedding date. The 33-year-old also clarified that Nikki’s wedding was scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm while her delivery time was 6:30 am on the same day.

Sanjjanaa expressed it was double the celebration for her family as her sister got married and they welcomed a new family member on the same day. Sanjjanaa secretly tied the knot with Dr. Azeez Pasha in May 2020. The wedding was attended by family members and a handful of close friends only. The couple was blessed with their first bundle of joy, a baby boy, in May this year.

