Sanju Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer All Set To Cross Rs 300 Crore Mark
On day 11, the film has already collected over Rs 260 crore, and become the 9th highest Hindi grosser.
Image: Twitter/Rajkumar Hirani
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju continues to smash all box office records. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial which raked in Rs 200 crore within a week of its release is all set to make its way into the coveted Rs 300 crore club.
On day 11, the film has already collected over Rs 260 crore, and become the 9th highest Hindi grosser.
Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, and Paresh Rawal as his father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, while the rest of the cast is filled out by Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Boman Irani, each of whom play an integral part of Sanjay's past and present.
Advance bookings for the biopic started almost a month ago on ticket aggregators like BookMyShow, and others, and the anticipation was seemingly justified with the first day's collection.
#Sanju biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018
Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr
Weekend 2: ₹ 62.97 cr
Total: ₹ 265.48 cr
India biz.
BLOCKBUSTER.#Sanju benchmarks...
Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2
₹ 100 cr: Day 3
₹ 150 cr: Day 5
₹ 200 cr: Day 7
₹ 250 cr: Day 10
India biz.
After Weekend 2, #Sanju is now the 9TH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018
1. #Baahubali2
2. #Dangal
3. #PK
4. #TigerZindaHai
5. #BajrangiBhaijaan
6. #Padmaavat
7. #Sultan
8. #Dhoom3
9. #Sanju
India biz.
