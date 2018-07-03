GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanju box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues to Win Hearts and Woo Box Office

'Sanju' has also beaten SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus Baahubali 2 as the highest single-day grosser of all time.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 5:55 PM IST
Image Credits: Fox Star Hindi Twitter: @foxstarhindi
One of the biggest hits this year, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been breaking all box office records within just four days of its release.

The film, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala, is already racing towards the Rs 150-crore mark, with Monday’s collection alone amounting to a total of Rs 25.35 crore, taking its total collection so far to Rs 145.41 crore.




Sanju has also surpassed superstar Salman Khan's Race 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat opening weekend box-office collection with a great margin. While Race 3 had an opening of Rs 106.47 crore, Padmaavat minted Rs 114 crore on its first weekend.

The film has also beaten SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus Baahubali 2 as the highest single-day grosser of all time.

