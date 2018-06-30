Sanju Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Is the Biggest Opener of 2018 So Far

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

Rajkumar Hirani's ambitious cinematic retelling of the life of one of Bollywood's most controversial stars, Sanjay Dutt, seems to have paid off big.Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay, and Paresh Rawal as his father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt, while the rest of the cast is filled out by Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Boman Irani, each oif whom play an integral part of Sanjay's past and present.The film is widely expected to do fantastically at the box office, and early figures seem to confirm the same. Advance bookings for the biopic started almost a mont ago on ticket aggregators like BookMyShow, and others, and the anticipation is seemingly justified with the first day's collection.Earlier today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film's total earnings on its opening day, tweeting, "Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz."Given the combined popularity enjoyed by Ranbir and Hirani, and given the film's subject matter, it's not surprising that Adarsh has predicted an opening weekend collection of Rs 100 crore.