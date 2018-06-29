Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
Sanju is biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Image Credits: Fox Star Hindi Twitter: @foxstarhindi
Impressed by Kapoor's performance and Vicky Kaushal's effortless portrayal as his best friend the film, Shabana Azmi tagged actor Rishi Kapoor while praising the film.
"@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. He is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal," her tweet read.
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is “completely blown” by Sanju called it a “beautiful and a touching film”.
Just watched sanju! It's such a beautiful and a touching film. I am completely blown!!! Raju sir and Ranbir together have created something out of this world. Ranbir is just so amazing!!! Uff! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sanju #ranbirkapoor #RajuHirani— fatima sana shaikh (@fattysanashaikh) June 28, 2018
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai urged the viewers to watch Sanju which he referred to as “a heart touching film"
Go and watch #Sanju to experience real Sanjay Dutt on screen superbly performed by my favourite actor #Ranbir kapoor bringing real character alive: A heart touching film brilliantly narrated n directed by raju Congratulations @rajuhirani @abhijatj904 @ChopraVidur 4 superhit 🎥— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 29, 2018
Jaaved Jaaferi too took to Twitter to share his views on Hirani's direction, and the perfect performance by Kapoor and Kaushal. “Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge,” his tweet read.
