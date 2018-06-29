GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani

Sanju is biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 1:58 PM IST
Image Credits: Fox Star Hindi Twitter: @foxstarhindi
The wait is over. The much-anticipated film of Sanjay Dutt – Sanju – which features Ranbir Kapoor as the lead has finally hit the theatres. As expected, Ranbir is being lauded by colleagues and fans for his flawless portrayal of the star. Much like passionate moviegoers who watched early morning shows of Sanju, the industry insiders too have been admiring Hirani and his team.

Impressed by Kapoor's performance and Vicky Kaushal's effortless portrayal as his best friend the film, Shabana Azmi tagged actor Rishi Kapoor while praising the film.

"@chintskap What a tour de force performance #Ranbir Kapoor in #Sanju takes your breath away in creating the the amazing likeness to #SanjayDutt without ever slipping up on the authenticity of the emotion. BRAVO. He is ably supported by @vickykaushal09 endearing portrayal," her tweet read.




Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is “completely blown” by Sanju called it a “beautiful and a touching film”.





Filmmaker Subhash Ghai urged the viewers to watch Sanju which he referred to as “a heart touching film"





Jaaved Jaaferi too took to Twitter to share his views on Hirani's direction, and the perfect performance by Kapoor and Kaushal. “Just saw #Sanju..totally moved..a remarkable film..salute to #RajKumarHirani #AbhijatJoshi..#RanbirKapoor excels..a surprisingly versatile performance by #VickyKaushal..love and dua’s for my brother @duttsanjay..high time people hear your side of the story..kuch toh log kahen ge,” his tweet read.




